Cheesecake: New York Style Cheesecake

There’s no better finale to an alfresco summer dinner than a delicious slice of cheesecake. Try adding an American twist and serve up this sumptuous New York style recipe, which is guaranteed to impress.



This month, celebrity chef Phil Vickery conjures up one of his favorite dessert recipes – New York style Baked Toffee cheesecake.



Bake alongside Phil, with this simple step-by-step ‘pudcast’ and enjoy!



Tips:



The secret to the sticky but creamy texture of this cheesecake is in the gentle heating in the bain marie (or water bath).



Cooling the cheesecake slowly in the oven helps to prevent the top cracking.



Try serving this with blueberry compote and a dollop of half fat crème fraîche.









