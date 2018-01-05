Packed lunch ideas: Our favourite lunch box friendly recipes

Packing your own lunch is the best way to make sure you get a delicious and nutritious midday meal, without shelling out for pre-packaged salads and sarnies.

But taking a lunch box to work can get a bit boring... until now! Swap that pitiful sandwich and crisps combo for one of these delicious lunch recipes - they're a creative and grown-up take on the packed lunch.



There's something for everyone in our round-up of packed lunch ideas - sandwiches, salads, wraps, tarts, and more - so take a look and get excited about your lunch break!