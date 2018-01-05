>
Packed lunch ideas: Our favourite lunch box friendly recipes

Packing your own lunch is the best way to make sure you get a delicious and nutritious midday meal, without shelling out for pre-packaged salads and sarnies.

But taking a lunch box to work can get a bit boring... until now! Swap that pitiful sandwich and crisps combo for one of these delicious lunch recipes - they're a creative and grown-up take on the packed lunch.

There's something for everyone in our round-up of packed lunch ideas - sandwiches, salads, wraps, tarts, and more - so take a look and get excited about your lunch break!

Packed lunch ideas to suit every taste...

 
Homemade Houmous with Watercress in Pitta Carrot and Beetroot Salad
Smoked Salmon and Crunchy Slaw Wrap British Onion and Potato Tortilla
Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto and Caperberry Tart Crab Deli Loaf

And a few more...

 
  
  
  
 Smoked Mackerel Pâté  Mexican Chicken Roll  Summer Bread Salad  Savoury Seedy Muffins
 
