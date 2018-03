Pasta recipes may be carb-tastic but boy are they delicious! The thing is wih pasta you can do pretty much anything to it and have anything with it.



Whether you're veggie, pescatarian or a fully fledged carnivore, you will be abe to enjoy these pasta recipes regardless!



So if you want to try something new with a tagliette or two, or just brush up on you bolognese skills then check out these pasta recipes.