Picnic Food Ideas - Top recipes for those picnic hampers

Quick the sun's come out, time to dust off that picnic hamper and get in the kitchen!

Picnic food ideas can be a little tricky - nothing too smelly, sloppy or hard to eat using plastic cutlery, so with this in mind we've done most of the hard work for you and picked the best recipes for quick and easy nibbles to pack for the perfect picnic.



We've got picnic food ideas from some of the best British chefs, classically cutesy cookies and some old favourites to make sure there will be something for everyone - so get that hamper at the ready!

