Simple and sensational recipes from Pearl Chef Jun Tanaka

Chef Jun Tanaka of London's Pearl Restaurant & Bar For the less experienced chefs among us, the idea of trying out a recipe by Jun Tanaka, head chef at London’s glamorous Pearl Restaurant and Bar, might seem vaguely insane.



Here’s a random sample of some of his mouth-watering dishes: Herb crusted lamb with pea, broad beans and mint sauce; Poached monkfish in red wine with creamed leeks; Curried scallops with parsnip puree, apples, cauliflower and semi-dried grapes; Butternut squash custard, goat's curd mousse, chestnuts and grape foam. Not exactly an amateur’s dinner party fare.



Tanaka has been in the kitchen professionally since the age of 19, when he started training at Le Gavroche. He spent the next 10 years working his way through a number of Michelin star restaurants – Chez Nico, Les Saveurs, The Capital, The Square – and perfecting the art of French cuisine alongside some of London’s most renowned chefs, including Albert Roux, Nico Ladenis and Marco Pierre White.



Since 2004, Tanaka has been at the helm of his own kitchen at Pearl, which has earned a reputation for its elegant atmosphere and enticing and beautifully-plated modern French fare.



Tanaka believes strongly in using ingredients that are in season, and in maximizing their natural flavours by cooking dishes with a clean, distinct taste. He also believes that cooking can and should be accessible to everyone.



In May 2009, Tanaka released his first recipe book, Simple to Sensational. In it, the chef reveals how to transform easy, everyday recipes into impressive dinner party dishes. Here, he gives us a sneak peak at a few of those recipes.









