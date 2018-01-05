Simple lamb " Simple" lamb recipe from Jun Tanaka



Quick fried lamb steak with crushed peas and broad beans and mint dressing



Lamb steaks are a fantastic alternative for barbeques. Try marinating them the day before in 4 tablespoons of natural Greek yoghurt, a crushed garlic clove, the juice from 1 lime, 1 tablespoon of honey and chopped fresh rosemary. The mint sauce will keep in the fridge for a week.



Serves 4



4 x 250 g lamb steaks

a drizzle of olive oil

For the crushed peas and broad beans

120 g broad beans

salt

120 g peas (fresh or frozen)

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tablespoon crème fraîche

freshly ground black pepper

For the mint sauce

1 bunch fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons caster sugar

30 ml white wine vinegar

a pinch of salt

50 ml extra virgin olive oil



1 To make the mint sauce, pick the mint leaves and place in a pestle and mortar. Add the sugar and grind into a paste. Add the vinegar, a pinch of salt and the olive oil. Mix together well.



2 Cook the broad beans in boiling salted water for 2 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and plunge into iced water. Remove the outer skin of the broad beans and discard. Keep the broad beans to one side.



3 Cook the peas for 2 minutes and then place in the iced water. Drain and add to the broad beans. Roughly crush the peas and broad beans using a fork and add the garlic, crème fraîche and seasoning.



4 Season the lamb on both sides and lightly drizzle with olive oil. Cook on a hot griddle for 3 minutes on each side.



5 To serve, place the crushed peas and broad beans in a pan and gently warm through. Spoon the peas and beans on to a plate, place a lamb steak on top and drizzle with the mint sauce.











