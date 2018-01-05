|
"Simple" lamb recipe from Jun Tanaka
Quick fried lamb steak with crushed peas and broad beans and mint dressing
Lamb steaks are a fantastic alternative for barbeques. Try marinating them the day before in 4 tablespoons of natural Greek yoghurt, a crushed garlic clove, the juice from 1 lime, 1 tablespoon of honey and chopped fresh rosemary. The mint sauce will keep in the fridge for a week.
Serves 4
4 x 250 g lamb steaks
a drizzle of olive oil
For the crushed peas and broad beans
120 g broad beans
salt
120 g peas (fresh or frozen)
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tablespoon crème fraîche
freshly ground black pepper
For the mint sauce
1 bunch fresh mint leaves
2 tablespoons caster sugar
30 ml white wine vinegar
a pinch of salt
50 ml extra virgin olive oil
1 To make the mint sauce, pick the mint leaves and place in a pestle and mortar. Add the sugar and grind into a paste. Add the vinegar, a pinch of salt and the olive oil. Mix together well.
2 Cook the broad beans in boiling salted water for 2 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon and plunge into iced water. Remove the outer skin of the broad beans and discard. Keep the broad beans to one side.
3 Cook the peas for 2 minutes and then place in the iced water. Drain and add to the broad beans. Roughly crush the peas and broad beans using a fork and add the garlic, crème fraîche and seasoning.
4 Season the lamb on both sides and lightly drizzle with olive oil. Cook on a hot griddle for 3 minutes on each side.
5 To serve, place the crushed peas and broad beans in a pan and gently warm through. Spoon the peas and beans on to a plate, place a lamb steak on top and drizzle with the mint sauce.