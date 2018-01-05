>
Simple and sensational recipes from Pearl Chef Jun Tanaka

Sensational lamb

 

"

- Sensational lamb
Sensational" lamb recipe from Jun Tanaka

Herb crushed lamb with peas, broad beans and smoked bacon

This is spring on a plate. The loin of lamb from the best end is quite expensive, so for a cheaper option try using the neck fillet.

Serves 4

1 mint sauce recipe
1 crushed peas and broad beans recipe
100 g streaky smoked bacon cut into small pieces
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 medium free range egg whites
4 x 150 g loin lamb (the meat from the best end, with no bones or fat)
salt and freshly ground black pepper
25 g butter
For the herb crust
2 slices white bread
a sprig of fresh thyme
a sprig of fresh rosemary
1 bunch fresh parsley
1 garlic clove
salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Make the mint sauce.

2 Make the crushed peas and broad beans. Fry the smoked bacon recipes in 1 tablespoon olive oil until crisp and add to the peas and broad beans.

3 Preheat the oven to Gas Mark ¼/100ºC.

4 Make the herb crust. Place the bread on a baking tray and dry in the oven for 2 hours until crisp. Break up and place in a blender with the leaves from the thyme, rosemary and parsley. Add the garlic and whizz until you obtain green-coloured breadcrumbs. Season and place the herb crumbs on a plate.

5 Increase the oven temperature to Gas Mark 6/200ºC.

6 Pour the egg whites on to a plate and whisk with a fork. Season the lamp, dip in the egg white, then dip in the herb crumbs and coat well, pressing the crumbs on to the meat.

7 To cook the lamb, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter in a frying pan. Once the butter has melted, add the lamb and cook for 30 seconds. Flip over and place in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove and leave to rest on a plate for 3-4 minutes.

8 To serve, warm the peas and broad beans in a pan and spoon on to a plate. Cut the lamb in half lengthways, place on top of the peas and broad beans and finally drizzle the mint sauce around.

Variation
Try adding 300 g of softened unsalted butter to the herb crust and smearing it under the skin of a chicken before roasting.




  
  
Samantha Fields
01/02/2010
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         