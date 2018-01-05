|
"Sensational" lamb recipe from Jun Tanaka
Herb crushed lamb with peas, broad beans and smoked bacon
This is spring on a plate. The loin of lamb from the best end is quite expensive, so for a cheaper option try using the neck fillet.
Serves 4
1 mint sauce recipe
1 crushed peas and broad beans recipe
100 g streaky smoked bacon cut into small pieces
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 medium free range egg whites
4 x 150 g loin lamb (the meat from the best end, with no bones or fat)
salt and freshly ground black pepper
25 g butter
For the herb crust
2 slices white bread
a sprig of fresh thyme
a sprig of fresh rosemary
1 bunch fresh parsley
1 garlic clove
salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 Make the mint sauce.
2 Make the crushed peas and broad beans. Fry the smoked bacon recipes in 1 tablespoon olive oil until crisp and add to the peas and broad beans.
3 Preheat the oven to Gas Mark ¼/100ºC.
4 Make the herb crust. Place the bread on a baking tray and dry in the oven for 2 hours until crisp. Break up and place in a blender with the leaves from the thyme, rosemary and parsley. Add the garlic and whizz until you obtain green-coloured breadcrumbs. Season and place the herb crumbs on a plate.
5 Increase the oven temperature to Gas Mark 6/200ºC.
6 Pour the egg whites on to a plate and whisk with a fork. Season the lamp, dip in the egg white, then dip in the herb crumbs and coat well, pressing the crumbs on to the meat.
7 To cook the lamb, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter in a frying pan. Once the butter has melted, add the lamb and cook for 30 seconds. Flip over and place in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove and leave to rest on a plate for 3-4 minutes.
8 To serve, warm the peas and broad beans in a pan and spoon on to a plate. Cut the lamb in half lengthways, place on top of the peas and broad beans and finally drizzle the mint sauce around.
Variation
Try adding 300 g of softened unsalted butter to the herb crust and smearing it under the skin of a chicken before roasting.