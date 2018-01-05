Sensational lamb " Sensational" lamb recipe from Jun Tanaka



Herb crushed lamb with peas, broad beans and smoked bacon



This is spring on a plate. The loin of lamb from the best end is quite expensive, so for a cheaper option try using the neck fillet.



Serves 4



1 mint sauce recipe

1 crushed peas and broad beans recipe

100 g streaky smoked bacon cut into small pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium free range egg whites

4 x 150 g loin lamb (the meat from the best end, with no bones or fat)

salt and freshly ground black pepper

25 g butter

For the herb crust

2 slices white bread

a sprig of fresh thyme

a sprig of fresh rosemary

1 bunch fresh parsley

1 garlic clove

salt and freshly ground black pepper



1 Make the mint sauce.



2 Make the crushed peas and broad beans. Fry the smoked bacon recipes in 1 tablespoon olive oil until crisp and add to the peas and broad beans.



3 Preheat the oven to Gas Mark ¼/100ºC.



4 Make the herb crust. Place the bread on a baking tray and dry in the oven for 2 hours until crisp. Break up and place in a blender with the leaves from the thyme, rosemary and parsley. Add the garlic and whizz until you obtain green-coloured breadcrumbs. Season and place the herb crumbs on a plate.



5 Increase the oven temperature to Gas Mark 6/200ºC.



6 Pour the egg whites on to a plate and whisk with a fork. Season the lamp, dip in the egg white, then dip in the herb crumbs and coat well, pressing the crumbs on to the meat.



7 To cook the lamb, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter in a frying pan. Once the butter has melted, add the lamb and cook for 30 seconds. Flip over and place in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove and leave to rest on a plate for 3-4 minutes.



8 To serve, warm the peas and broad beans in a pan and spoon on to a plate. Cut the lamb in half lengthways, place on top of the peas and broad beans and finally drizzle the mint sauce around.



Variation

Try adding 300 g of softened unsalted butter to the herb crust and smearing it under the skin of a chicken before roasting.









