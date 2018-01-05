Velvety fish soup "Sensational" fish soup from Chef Jun Tanaka



Velvety fish soup with red mullet and almonds



When I worked for Marco Pierre White at The Restaurant, we used to serve a fish soup made purely from fresh red mullet. It was without doubt the most flavoursome fish soup that I had ever or since tasted, but unfortunately making it was incredibly expensive. Adding a pan-fried fillet of red mullet to a regular fish soup is the next best thing. The almonds add texture and an interesting contrast in flavour.



Serves 4



1 Chunky fish soup recipe, but without the mussels

1 tablespoon crème fraîche

salt and freshly ground black pepper

juice of 1/2 lemon

4 red mullet fillets

50 ml olive oil

50 g toasted flaked almonds, to serve

1/2 bunch fresh basil, to serve





1 Make the Chunky fish soup, but leave out the mussels



2 Place the soup in a blender and whiz until as smooth as possible. Strain through a fine sieve, pressing all the bits with the back of a ladle to extract as much juice you can. Pour the soup into a clean pan, bring to a simmer and whisk in the crème fraîche. Check the seasoning and add a squeeze of lemon juice.



3 Cut the fillets of red mullet in half and place on a lightly oiled baking tray, skin side facing upwards. Season, place under a hot grill and cook for 3-4 minutes.



4 To serve, place two pieces of red mullet in the centre of each bowl. Ladle the soup around, sprinkle over the toasted almonds, snip pieces of basil over the top and finish with a drizzle of olive oil.









