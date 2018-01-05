About Pearl Restaurant & Bar

|
Simple and sensational recipes from Pearl Chef Jun Tanaka
|
Set lunchtime menus are available for £26 for two courses or £29 for three courses. Dishes include: thinly sliced bream, herb risotto, clam vinaigrette; pan fried red mullet with seafood tortellini, coco beans and herbs, bouillabaisse sauce; and orange and cardamom crème caramel with white chocolate ice cream.
Or go for dinner à la carte -- one course starts at £32, two courses go for £46 and three go for £55. And if you just can't decide, you can opt for the five course Tasting Menu, which is £65 without wine, £85 with beer and £115 with wines to accompany each course.
Pearl Restaurant & Bar
252 High Holborn
London, WC1V 7EN
020 7829 7000
Click to buy Jun Tanaka's Simple to Sensational cookbook - £9.99 from Amazon
|
Samantha Fields
01/02/2010
|
Article Plan Simple and sensational recipes from Pearl Chef Jun Tanaka ▼
|