About Pearl Restaurant & Bar

Pearl Restaurant & Bar was voted one of London’s top 10 restaurants for décor in the Zagat Restaurant Guide 2006.

Set lunchtime menus are available for £26 for two courses or £29 for three courses. Dishes include: thinly sliced bream, herb risotto, clam vinaigrette; pan fried red mullet with seafood tortellini, coco beans and herbs, bouillabaisse sauce; and orange and cardamom crème caramel with white chocolate ice cream.

Or go for dinner à la carte -- one course starts at £32, two courses go for £46 and three go for £55. And if you just can't decide, you can opt for the five course Tasting Menu, which is £65 without wine, £85 with beer and £115 with wines to accompany each course.

Pearl Restaurant & Bar
252 High Holborn
London, WC1V 7EN
020 7829 7000

Samantha Fields
01/02/2010
