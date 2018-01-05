Spring recipes - seasonal & organic spring recipes

Spring recipes - organic & fresh spring recipes

A new season weather-wise equals a new season of food. Spring recipes are all about great new ingrediants and fresh tasting light meals.If you want to make the most of the season's fruit and veg abundantly available in stores in spring these recipes are great.Dish up some soup with in season vegetables such as peas or asparagus ; after all late spring is English asparagus season! We've got great recipes to make the most of all the seasons fare!A delicious family meal, perfect for lunch or dinner, picnics or buffet occasions.500g block of ready made short-crust pastry 15g unsalted butter2 leeks, washed, thinly sliced100g asparagus tips3 eggs120g Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt240ml double cream 120g Strong cheddar Salt & pepper Pinch English mustard powderServes 6 -8 Preparation time 30 minutes plus cooking time 30-40 minutesPre-heat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Grease a large tart case, preferably loose bottomed.Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface into a round until it is 5cm larger than the tart case.Lift the pastry up and drape over the tart case there should be an overhang. Carefully push the pastry into the edges of the tart case.Trim off the overhang and chill in the fridge for 20-30 minutes.Whilst the pastry is chilling, melt the butter in a small pan and add the leeks, stir occasionally until they are soft.Meanwhile cook the asparagus tips in boiling water for 5 minutes until beginning to soften. Drain immediately and immerse in cold water (this will help keep their colour).Bake the pastry case blind by placing a large piece of greaseproof paper in the centre and fill with baking beans or dried pulses.Bake for 20 minutes until golden brown.Beat the eggs in a jug or bowl, add the yogurt and cream and whisk together, add the cheese and seasoning.Leave the baked pastry case to cool slightly before adding the filling ingredients.Layer the base with the cooked leeks, add half of the egg mixture and then carefully place the asparagus tips on top, finish with the remaining egg mixture.Bake the quiche for 30-40 minutes until golden and set in the middle.Allow to cool slightly before slicing.Try making jam tarts with any leftover pastry the kids will love helping!Equipment needed:Tart case Small pan Rolling pin Baking beansPER SERVING: 597kcal, Protein 13.1g, Carbs 30.5g, Fat 46.5g, Sat Fat 15.5g, Fibre 2.0g, Sugar 2.9g, Salt 0.3gCOST PER SERVING: £0.85p