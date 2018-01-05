Lemon Drizzle Cake

A moist delicious cake with a sugary blanket of sticky icing, it’s very moorish so it won’t be around for long!



Ingredients

175g unsalted butter

175g caster sugar

Grated zest & juice of 2 lemons

120g Rachel’s Low Fat Natural Bio Live Yogurt

2 large eggs, beaten

175 self raising flour

3tbsp caster sugar

150g icing sugar, sifted

½ tbsp water



Makes 1 large cake Preparation time 15 minutes plus 35 minutes cooking time



Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/gas 4. Grease and line a round 15cm/6” loose bottom cake tin.



Cream together the butter and sugar in a bowl until light and fluffy.



Add the grated zest of lemons and yogurt then add the eggs.



Add the flour, mix well and spoon the mixture into the prepared tin, ensure a level surface.



Bake in the oven for 35 minutes or until golden brown or until a skewer comes out clean.



Transfer to a cooling wire.



In a small saucepan add the juice of the lemons with the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar and allow to reduce on a high heat. Leave to cool slightly.



Using a skewer or cocktail stick prick the cake all over and then pour the lemon sugar syrup all over the top, allow it to soak in.



Leave to cool completely before icing.



Mix the icing sugar with the water until a runny paste consistency is achieved. Using a spoon drizzle the icing liberally backwards and forwards over the cake.



Try serving a generous slice with a cup of tea the perfect partner



Equipment needed:

Mixing bowl Spatula Small saucepan Cake tin Skewer Cooling wire



PER SERVING: 533kcal, Protein 6.6g, Carbs 65.7g, Fat



