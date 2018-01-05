Hot Cross Bun Pudding

Simply irresistible, sweetly spiced buns nestled in creamy custard.



Ingredients

4 hot cross buns

15g unsalted butter

320ml double cream

100ml whole milk

2 eggs & 1 egg yolk

100g Rachel’s Greek Style Natural Bio Live Yogurt

1 tsp demerara sugar



Serves 4 Preparation time 15 minutes plus 30 minutes cooking time



Method

Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/Gas 3 and grease a 1 litre ovenproof dish.



Cut the hot cross buns in half and spread with butter both sides. Arrange the buns in an ovenproof dish layering the cross sides face up on top.



In a small pan add the cream and milk and heat until just warm.



In a small bowl add the eggs and egg yolk, pour over the heated cream and milk and whisk thoroughly.



Add the yogurt, whisk again.



Pour the mixture over the buns a little at a time, ensuring it has time to soak in.



Sprinkle the pudding with demerara sugar and place on a baking sheet.



Bake for approx 30 minutes the resulting pudding should be puffed up, set and golden brown.



Try: serving with lashings of custard or cream



Equipment needed:

Ovenproof dish Knife Small pan Whisk



PER SERVING: 481kcal, Protein 8.4g, Carbs 41.5g, Fat 31.0g, Sat Fat 17.1g, Fibre 1.2g, Sugar 28.0g, Salt 0.1g

COST PER SERVING: £0.84p

