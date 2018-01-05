Springtime food

>
A really simple soup, take a bag of peas and a bunch of watercress, peppery & sweet and oh so healthy.

Ingredients
25g butter
1 onion, finely chopped
300g fresh or frozen peas, reserve 100g
100g or 2 bags watercress
1 large potato, peeled and cubed
1 litre vegetable stock
Handful of fresh mint
Salt & Black Pepper
60g Rachel’s Natural Bio Live Yogurt
Fresh mint, chopped to serve, optional

Serves 4
Preparation time 5minutes plus 20 minutes cooking time

Method
Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the onion, cook till translucent and soft.

Add 200g of the peas, watercress and potato and continue to cook until soft and wilted.

Add the vegetable stock and simmer for 15-20 minutes , add the last of the peas - this will give the soup extra vibrancy.

Add the mint and seasoning and blitz with a blender until smooth.

Ladle into warm bowls and spoon in the yogurt and sprinkle with fresh mint.

Try: the soup cold over ice in those Summer months - the peas & watercress really zing!

Equipment needed:
Small saucepan Blender

PER SERVING: 208kcal, Protein 10.3g, Carbs 15.2g, Fat 10.4g, Sat Fat 1.8g, Fibre 7.1g, Sugar 6.3g, Salt 0.5g
COST PER SERVING: £0.72p


