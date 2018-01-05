Springtime food

>
>
>
A springtime supper, fresh & vibrant.

Ingredients
25g unsalted butter
4 shallots, finely chopped
250g risotto rice
1 litre vegetable stock, may need a little extra
150g fresh or frozen peas
100g asparagus spears
60g Rachel’s Natural Bio Live Yogurt
Salt & Black Pepper
Parmesan shavings

Serves 4 Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes

Method
Melt the butter preferably in a non stick saucepan, add the onion and cook till translucent and soft.

Add the rice and ensure all the grains are coated in butter and they become see through on the edges.

Add a ladle of stock and stir, simmer gently until all the liquid has been absorbed. Repeat until all the stock has been used.

Continue to stir, check the rice is soft, it should be wet and have a little bite. if you need to add more stock do so and continue cooking . Ensure any additional stock is absorbed.

When the rice is cooked stir in the yogurt followed by the peas and asparagus spears and stir gently. Allow a little time for the vegetables to cook.

Turn off the heat and place onto serving plates, season and serve with parmesan shavings.

Try: serving with a rocket salad

Equipment needed:
Non stick saucepan Spoon or ladle

PER SERVING: 397kcal, Protein 11.5g, Carbs 8.8g, Fat 17.9g, Sat Fat 6.9g, Fibre 3.9g, Sugar 5.3g, Salt 0.5g
COST PER SERVING: £1.31



Food and Drink Editor
02/05/2012
05/01/2018
