>
>
Delicious vegan meals
  
Spicy vegetable curry
In this article

Spicy vegetable curry


Serves 4

Ingredients:
3 tablespoons grapeseed oil
1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 (14-ounce/400 g) can light coconut milk
1½ cups (360 ml) water
2 teaspoons red curry paste
2 tablespoons white miso paste
1 teaspoon curry powder
½ cup (35 g) mushroom halves
½ cup (55 g) 1-inch (2.5 cm) zucchini slices, halved
½ cup (40 g) cubed eggplant
1⁄3 cup (35 g) sliced okra
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon lime juice for garnish
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes for garnish
Freshly cooked jasmine rice, for serving

How to make:
1. Heat tablespoon of the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
2. Add the ginger and garlic and sauté for 3 seconds. Add the coconut milk, water, red curry paste, miso, and curry powder, and stir until well combined.
3. Reduce the heat to low and simmer minutes. In a medium frying pan, heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat.
4. Add the mushrooms, zucchini, eggplant, and okra and sauté about 3 minutes.
5. Add salt and pepper, to taste. add the vegetable mixture to the curry sauce and cook an additional minutes.
6. Garnish with the lime juice and red pepper flakes.
7. Serve with jasmine rice.
Food and Drink Editor
13/10/2010
Tags Vegetables
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The World's Most Iconic Photographs30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         