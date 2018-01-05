Spicy vegetable curry

Serves 4



Ingredients:

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon chopped fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 (14-ounce/400 g) can light coconut milk

1½ cups (360 ml) water

2 teaspoons red curry paste

2 tablespoons white miso paste

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ cup (35 g) mushroom halves

½ cup (55 g) 1-inch (2.5 cm) zucchini slices, halved

½ cup (40 g) cubed eggplant

1⁄3 cup (35 g) sliced okra

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon lime juice for garnish

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes for garnish

Freshly cooked jasmine rice, for serving



How to make:

1. Heat tablespoon of the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

2. Add the ginger and garlic and sauté for 3 seconds. Add the coconut milk, water, red curry paste, miso, and curry powder, and stir until well combined.

3. Reduce the heat to low and simmer minutes. In a medium frying pan, heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat.

4. Add the mushrooms, zucchini, eggplant, and okra and sauté about 3 minutes.

5. Add salt and pepper, to taste. add the vegetable mixture to the curry sauce and cook an additional minutes.

6. Garnish with the lime juice and red pepper flakes.

7. Serve with jasmine rice.