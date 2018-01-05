In this article











Butternut squash ravioli with sage sauce

Serves 4



Ingredients:

2 cups (455 g) frozen butternut squash, thawed

1½ sticks (170 g) Earth Balance, divided

½ cup (120 g) panko breadcrumbs

½ cup (40 g) vegan Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 recipeWontonWrappers

1 bunch fresh sage, stems removed



How to make:

1. Place the squash and½stick (55 g) of the earth balance in a blender or food processor and process until smooth.

2. Transfer to amediumbowl and stir in the breadcrumbs,vegan cheese, and salt and pepper to taste.

3. Place tablespoon of the squash mixture into the center of each wonton wrapper.

4. Brush the edges of the wrapper with water and fold one corner over to create a triangle.

5. Press on edges to seal tightly. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat.

6. Add the ravioli and cook 5 to 6minutes.

7. Remove with a slotted spoon.

8. Meanwhile, melt the remaining earth Balance in a large skillet over medium heat. add the sage and cook 3 minutes.

9. Remove fromthe heat and toss with the ravioli before serving.

