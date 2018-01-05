Polenta crusted aubergine parmesan

Serves 6



Ingredients:

2½ cups (600 g) diced Italian-style tomatoes

2⁄3 packet vegan brown gravy mix

½ cup (70 g) dry, quick-cook polenta

¼ cup (20 g) vegan Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

White pepper, to taste

2 medium Japanese eggplants, sliced ¼-inch

(6 mm) thick lengthwise

¼ cup (60 ml) vegan mayonnaise

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

¾ cup (85 g) shredded vegan mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley



How to make:

1. In a small saucepan, simmer the tomatoes. Add the gravymix and stir until blended. Cover and keep warm.

2. In a small flat dish, combine the polenta, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt, and white pepper.

3. Spread both sides of each of the eggplant slices with about teaspoon of the veganmayo.

4. Press the eggplant into the polenta mixture, making sure to cover both sides.

5. Heat a large sauté pan overmedium-high heat and add the grapeseed oil.

6. Place the coated eggplant slices into the hot oil,making sure that each piece is on top of oil, not just the hot, dry pan.

7. Sauté until golden brown on each side. Remove the eggplant fromthe pan and top

each one with to slices of the mozzarella cheese.

8. Place on a cookie sheet and broil to 3minutes, or until the cheese melts.

9 . To serve, arrange on a plate and top with the tomato sauce. garnish with fresh parsley.