Wild mushroom and asparagus risotto

Serves 6



Ingredients:

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

½ vegetable broth

¼ cup (55 g) Earth Balance

¾ cup (70 g) coarsely chopped wild mushrooms

(such as porcini, chanterelles, crimini,

portobello)

1½ cups (200 g) asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 small onion, finely chopped

1⁄3 cup (55 g) shallots, finely chopped

1 cup (200 g) Arborio rice, uncooked

1⁄3 cup (75 ml) white wine

½ cup (40 g) vegan Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon white truffle oil (optional)

1 teaspoon chopped chives, for garnish





How to make:

1. In a large saucepan add the vegetable broth, cover and keep warm over low heat.

2. Place hot water in a medium size bowl and add the ounces of dried mushrooms.

3. Allow to sit for about minutes, or until the mushrooms are soft.

4. Add themushrooms and the hot water to the vegetable broth.

5. In a large sauté pan over medium high heat, add tablespoon grapeseed oil and tablespoon earth balance.

6. Add the fresh mushrooms and asparagus, and sauté until lightly browned.

7. Season with salt and pepper to taste, remove from heat and transfer to a medium size bowl.

8. Using the same large saucepan, heat the remaining grapeseed oil over medium heat and add the onions and shallots, stirring, until soft, for about 5 minutes.

9. Add the garlic and remaining earth Balance and sauté.

10. Add the rice and stir until well combined. add the wine and stir until the wine is absorbed. add cup of the warm broth and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly,

until nearly absorbed.

11. Continue adding the broth ½ cup at a time, stirring frequently and letting each

additional broth be absorbed before adding more.

12. Continue adding the broth until the rice is tender and creamy, about 3 to 4 minutes.

13. Stir in the sautéed mushrooms, asparagus, and parmesan cheese to the rice, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

14. Garnish each serving with a sprinkle of chives, and the white truffle oil (if using).

