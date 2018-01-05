In this article











Peanut pasta with tempeh bits

Serves 4



Ingredients:

4 tablespoons (60 ml) sesame oil, divided

1 (8-ounce/225 g) block of tempeh, crumbled

1 large carrot, julienned

3 cups (275 g) broccoli florets, cut into bite-size

pieces

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1 (8-ounce/225 g) package of brown rice pasta

spirals (or any other pasta)

3 tablespoons organic peanut butter

¼ cup (60 ml) water

2 tablespoons soy sauce, to taste

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

Sesame seeds, for garnish





How to make:

1. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a skillet over high heat.

2. Fry the tempeh until slightly crispy, stirring occasionally.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

4. Blanch the carrots, broccoli, and red pepper separately until they turn bright in color, or about 3 seconds.

5. Do not overcook. Drain, rinse under cold water, and set aside.

6. Cook the pasta, according to the directions on the package. Drain and set aside.

7. In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, the remaining sesame oil, the water, soy sauce, agave nectar, vinegar, and ginger.

8. Toss the vegetables, pasta, and sauce together.

9. Garnish with the sesame seeds.

