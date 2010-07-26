Get moving to look goodGet moving to feel goodGet moving to get fit
Web Serie
reefitness-reebok-share
Tone your...
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
>
>

10 golden rules for successful holidays with your friends

Article in images
  

Of course you love your friends, and you regret not being able to see them more often the rest of the year. That's why you had the bright idea of going on holiday together.

But beware! This joint adventure could prove less relaxing and fun than expected, and could even escalate into a showdown! In fact, you’re going to have to learn to live with each other’s habits and moods. A challenge and a half! Here are some helpful tips so that all goes smoothly.
MM
 
- 10 golden rules for successful holidays with your friends




 
  
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 The massive rose gold trend
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Reebok Women on Facebook
Explore
a new fitness experience JUKARI Fit to Flex™: a new fitness
experience.
JUKARI fit to fly JUKARI Fit to Fly™: a trip back to your
childhood guaranteed.
Create your own style Create your own style by personalising
your shoes.
Create your own style Tone your legs and bum with every step