Organise the ideal casting It's very important to carefully choose the people with whom you go on holiday. Be merciless. It's for your own good, believe us!



Say yes to your old friends with whom you've already been on holiday and share the same interests, values, pace and lifestyle.



Say no to couples who are on the verge of breaking up, to parents exhausted by their baby or teenager, to the depressed colleague that you hardly know or to your childhood friend's snobbish latest flame.



And above all, if you are single, NEVER go on holiday with a group made up exclusively of parents or couples!











