Anticipate You know the saying "Forewarned is forearmed!" so put it into practice by organising a meeting with everyone beforehand. That way, you can all relate (with a smile!) your needs, wishes, hopes and potential worries. Bringing this all up in advance will prevent avoid any misunderstandings.



Extra tip: to get your message across, tell them an anecdote about friends of a friend who also went on holiday as a group.