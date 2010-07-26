Get moving to look goodGet moving to feel goodGet moving to get fit
10 golden rules for successful holidays with your friends
Article in images

Don’t be afraid to mention money

 

In spite of what you may think, money can still be taboo among friends. It can be easier asking your boss for a raise than asking your pals to help pay for the petrol!

Let it be clear from the beginning by fixing a set budget for everything, but be fair! There's no way your single friend should be contributing to jars of baby food, for example.

If your finances are a bit tight, don't feel obliged to keep up with the others. You could regret it when you get home.

Extra tip: keep a notebook in which each of you writes down exactly what he/she has spent. And don't forget to tally up regularly.

Don't be afraid to mention money




  
  
