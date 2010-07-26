Don’t be afraid to mention money In spite of what you may think, money can still be taboo among friends. It can be easier asking your boss for a raise than asking your pals to help pay for the petrol!



Let it be clear from the beginning by fixing a set budget for everything, but be fair! There's no way your single friend should be contributing to jars of baby food, for example.



If your finances are a bit tight, don't feel obliged to keep up with the others. You could regret it when you get home.



Extra tip: keep a notebook in which each of you writes down exactly what he/she has spent. And don't forget to tally up regularly.









