Limit the length of your holiday Don't be tempted to spend the whole of your annual leave with your friends. As lovely as they are, there will come a point when you'll feel tired and won't feel the benefit of your holiday together.



The ideal length of time is one week, especially if you have never gone away together before. Seven days are long enough to enjoy each other’s company and short enough if things don't go so well.



Extra tip: to help you get over all the excitement and emotions, take an extra week off on your own or with your other half!









