Get moving to look goodGet moving to feel goodGet moving to get fit
Web Serie
reefitness-reebok-share
Tone your...
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
  • reefitness-reebok-tone
>
>
10 golden rules for successful holidays with your friends
Article in images

Plan the housework

 

Get everyone to chip in to buy a small blackboard which you can use to write down the weely planning. Everybody must give a hand.

You'll never get bored if nobody does the same thing everyday so if Peter and Paula go to the supermarket on Saturday, for example, they'll wash the pots the following day. The children must help too: they can set the table, tidy their rooms, etc.

Extra tip : don't try and organise the planning on your own. You'll soon get fed up and you risk becoming the scapegoat of the group if something goes wrong. Organise things together!

- Plan the housework




  
  
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Perfect baby names for February50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Reebok Women on Facebook
Explore
a new fitness experience JUKARI Fit to Flex™: a new fitness
experience.
JUKARI fit to fly JUKARI Fit to Fly™: a trip back to your
childhood guaranteed.
Create your own style Create your own style by personalising
your shoes.
Create your own style Tone your legs and bum with every step