Plan the housework Get everyone to chip in to buy a small blackboard which you can use to write down the weely planning. Everybody must give a hand.



You'll never get bored if nobody does the same thing everyday so if Peter and Paula go to the supermarket on Saturday, for example, they'll wash the pots the following day. The children must help too: they can set the table, tidy their rooms, etc.



Extra tip : don't try and organise the planning on your own. You'll soon get fed up and you risk becoming the scapegoat of the group if something goes wrong. Organise things together!









