Be sociable You chose to spend your holiday with a group of friends so don't stay on your own! Be part of the group. Share your friends' passions and interests



If your friend Mary loves museums, go visit some with her! Her husband loves fishing? Why not organise a fishing trip? Hire some bikes for an outing and a picnic, play boardgames for a cosy evening in or put the world to rights over a cocktail or two...



Extra tip: never impose any activity. Everyone must feel free to do as he/she pleases.