Keep some independence Just because you’re a group, it doesn’t mean you must do everything together. It may become tiring after a while and you all need some breathing space.



Don't feel obliged to take breakfast with everyone: some people need more sleep than others! You can each do as you please during the day, for example, and enjoy each other’s companyfor lunch or the evening meal.



Extra tip: choose a location not too far from the town centre so you can go do things on your own without having to depend on someone for a lift if you don’t have a car.



Don't forget to take a good book. It’s a great way of escaping and it could be an interesting subject of conversation with your friends!









