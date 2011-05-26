1st episode: Marie invites you to a cookery lesson like no other...
How to shape your body while cooking:What you’ll need:
Your cooking equipment, your rolling pin, and above all, your EasyTone gear, which will allow you to have a good posture thanks to the toning bands. And don’t forget your shoes!
To work your bum:
Stand with your stomach tucked in, your back straight, and lift your leg to the side, to the right, then to the left, then the right, and then the left.
You can do this exercise in front of the kitchen worktop while preparing a nice tasty salad! Mmmmm...
To work your biceps:
Take your rolling pin and lift your forearm to bring the rolling pin up to your shoulder. Breathe in at the bottom and breathe out at the top. Breathe in, and breathe out, keep the back nice and straight. Breathe in, and breathe out, simple!
OK off you go and bon appetit!
Did you like this first episode? Feel that you’ve got a lot in common with Marie? Do you also fit exercising into your everyday activities?
