2nd episode: Marie shows you how to enjoy spending time with your little monsters while taking care of yourself...

How to enjoy spending time with your little monsters while taking care of yourself:

Put your RunTones on your feet to shape up while having fun with your kids!

1st exercise: Stand with your legs wider than the width of your shoulders, toes pointing outwards. Tuck your stomach in tight!

Take a ball and pass it to your daughter, to the side. To the right! Then to the left! And repeat again… To the right! Then to the left! Like this, you can work on your waist.

2nd exercise: Lift your child up in your arms. Lift them up above your head. And bring them down to shoulder height. And do it again… Up above the head, and down to the shoulders again. You’ll strengthen your back and shoulders!

3rd exercise: Run around after your child in their bedroom. Lift your knees up nice and high, and off you go! Get running!

Go on, now it’s your turn to try!

Did you like the second episode? Feel that you’ve got a lot in common with Marie?

