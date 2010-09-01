3 fun ways to tone your body

JUKARI Fit to Fly™

WHAT is it?

An innovative gym workout created by Reebok and Cirque du Soleil. Jukari means “to play” which gives you an idea of what a JUKARI work out is like. This new and fun discipline is a group exercise experience based on a unique, specially designed piece of equipment: the FlySet. It will remind you of the flying trapeze at the circus. Fit to Fly is inspired by the workouts of trapeze artists at Cirque du Soleil.



WHO is it for?

Anyone who wants to stay in shape and have fun. JUKARI Fit to Fly is accessible to all women, regardless of fitness levels.



WHY will you enjoy it?

Remember the wonderful sensations of flying you had when you were on a swing? Well, you’ll feel the same way. This whole new way to move will also strengthen and lengthen your body through cardio and you’ll improve your balance while doing core training.



WHEN can you practise?

Whenever you have an hour to spare. It’s a 60-minute workout.



WHERE can you take a class?

In 2009, JUKARI Fit to Fly was launched in top gyms in thirteen cities around the world but it’s still growing!

Find your nearest class: JUKARI Fit to Flex work out is available exclusively at all 78 David Lloyd Leisure UK clubs







