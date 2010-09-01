JUKARI Fit to Flex™



WHAT is it?

Following the success of JUKARI Fit to Fly, Reebok and Cirque du Soleil came up with their next combination fitness concept. Using a JUKARI Band – a specficially created lightweight and colourful elastic to provide resistance and assistance - this dynamic and effective workout creates a visual and beautiful spectacle of poetic shapes and flowing movements. More than a fitness class, JUKARI Fit to Flex is an artistic experience. You feel like you’re part of a performance – whatever your level of fitness.



WHO is it for?

Any woman who’s looking for a lengthening and sculpting full-body workout will have fun by releasing her inner-gymnast. And you don’t need to be flexible or super supple to join in. The class is also for beginners and you can work at your own level. You’ll be surprised how quickly you improve.



WHY will you enjoy it?

Because it has many celebrity fans including Helena Christensen who says, ‘It is different to anything I’ve ever tried! It’s really fun but still challenging’. Model and presenter Kelly Brook is another JUKARI convert. ‘I’ve used muscles I never knew I had!’ She said.

Who wouldn’t want to look just like these girls? This creative program will improve your flexibility and stability and boost your muscle endurance and core strength.



WHEN can you practise?

As long as you have your band with you, you can do it after work, during a lunch break, at the weekend… whenever, wherever. The group classes are usually one hour long. Just 60 minutes of your time. You can have fun trying the moves at home too.



WHERE can you practise?

JUKARI Fit to Flex was launched across Europe in May. Classes are held at David Lloyd Leisure UK Clubs around the country.







