3 fun ways to tone your body
Your soon-to-be favourite pair of shoes. Motivated by the proven benefits of Instability Training, Reebok used a technology inspired by balance ball to create EasyTones. Balance pods with moving air are built in to the shoe in order to provide instability with every step we take. Our muscles are forced to adapt and work harder.
WHO are they for?
Any woman wanting to tone her bum and thighs without too much hard work… that’s you, you say? Whether you’re a sports addict, you’re lacking motivation, you don’t have time for the gym or you’re struggling to find your fitness groove these shoes are for you.
WHY will you love them?
To be clear: you’ll tone your bum, hamstrings, thighs and calves just by walking normally in a pair of EasyTone shoes. Genius, no?
WHERE can you get a pair?
To find a store near you or to order them online: www.reebok.com
