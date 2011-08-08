- 3rd episode: Shopping with Marie is a sport... with no holds barred!

1) Forget about the bus and the car and instead go for an energetic walk, made even more effective thanks to your EasyTone shoes!

2) Posture for walking: Keep your shoulders down, back straight and tuck your stomach in tight to prevent your back arching.

Thanks to this tip, your abs will be firmer and it’s very good for your self-confidence!

3) When walking with bags: Spread the weight of your bags equally in each hand to avoid being unbalanced! If you come across stairs, go up them on tiptoes so you can work your calves and your bum.

4) To go one step further: Lift your bags up in the air, with your arms stretched out in front and to the side. You can even do some biceps!