EA7 : When the world of sports meets the world of fashion

EA7-Reebok & Emporio Armani-Reebok

Keeping fit is all about feeling fabulous, staying healthy and of course… looking good. Your body may be in tip top condition and, sure, you look amazing in your little black dress on Friday night but what about when you train? What about your chill-out time? Baggy tracksuit pants and an old t-shirt from a team-building event back in ’99? Not so stylish.



Now you can ditch your old gym kit and get elegant while you exercise or chill out: Giorgio Armani and Reebok - experts in high-end style and active sportswear, respectively – collaborated on revolutionary active wear collections for men and women.



Launched in July this year, the two lines, Emporio Armani-Reebok and EA7-Reebok, have perfectly combined fashion and fitness with Armani’s slick style with Reebok’s sophisticated sportswear technology. Put away your old tracksuit and plimsolls and slip into something super stylish… even if you’re just hanging out. MM





www.reebok.com Distribution will be limited to Emporio Armani boutiques, select Reebok concept stores and preferred retailers worldwide, starting from July 2010.





