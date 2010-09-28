Get moving to look goodGet moving to feel goodGet moving to get fit
EA7 : When the world of sports meets the world of fashion
Article in images

An alliance that makes sense

 

The first-ever collaboration between Reebok and Armani has finally added a touch of much-needed glamour to our sportswear collections. Sports attire has long been a wardrobe essential but it’s not all that easy to find fashionable active wear that’s actually functional as well as fabulous. This new collection means you no longer need to sacrifice your sports credentials and comfort for style.

- An alliance that makes sense
Giorgio Armani :
“I wanted to offer my customers the possibility of wearing sports clothes that were stylish and comfortable. My new alliance with Reebok is a natural consequence of this philosophy.”

Uli Becker, Reebok International :
“It offers a new perspective for the design-minded, fashion conscious, active consumer. The global style credentials of the Emporio Armani and EA7 brands, combined with Reebok’s fitness and training heritage, and focus going forward, fits together perfectly to provide a compelling new offering in the global sports-style market-place.”





 




  
  
