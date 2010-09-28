Collection Emporio Armani-Reebok What do you get when you mix Reebok pure sport genes with Emporio Armani pure fashion genes? The answer is one unique DNA athletic footwear collection. Consisting of four different styles, the footwear created by EA-Reebok offers something suitable for you and your man – whatever the occasion.



1 - For your man



Mega Chic: Is it a retro dress shoe? Is it an advanced technology sneaker? Well, actually it’s both. Your man will adore this contemporary and elegant yet comfortable model with a shock absorbing DMX Heel.



Pump Mega: This sophisticated black techno sneaker is for connoisseurs. It combines the acclaimed and iconic ‘Pump’ technology from Reebok with Emporio Armani’s sense of style and the inimitable Italian fashion know-how.



Pump Vintage: If you’re a fan of vintage, you’re going to have a real crush on the retro court inspired silhouette of this model. Even though it respects traditional and clean lines, this leather sneaker also provides comfort and lightness due to the Pump technology and an underfoot cushioning system.

Available in mid and low-cut, white, black, white/red and black/blue



2 - For both of you



The Vintage Runner: Combining key retro-elements with today’s technology, this unexpected and contemporary design is pure 90’s with a modern twist.









