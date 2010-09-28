Get moving to look goodGet moving to feel goodGet moving to get fit
EA7 : When the world of sports meets the world of fashion
Article in images

Collection Emporio Armani-Reebok

 

What do you get when you mix Reebok pure sport genes with Emporio Armani pure fashion genes? The answer is one unique DNA athletic footwear collection. Consisting of four different styles, the footwear created by EA-Reebok offers something suitable for you and your man – whatever the occasion.

- Collection Emporio Armani-Reebok
1 - For your man

Mega Chic: Is it a retro dress shoe? Is it an advanced technology sneaker? Well, actually it’s both. Your man will adore this contemporary and elegant yet comfortable model with a shock absorbing DMX Heel.

Pump Mega: This sophisticated black techno sneaker is for connoisseurs. It combines the acclaimed and iconic ‘Pump’ technology from Reebok with Emporio Armani’s sense of style and the inimitable Italian fashion know-how.

Pump Vintage:
If you’re a fan of vintage, you’re going to have a real crush on the retro court inspired silhouette of this model. Even though it respects traditional and clean lines, this leather sneaker also provides comfort and lightness due to the Pump technology and an underfoot cushioning system.
Available in mid and low-cut, white, black, white/red and black/blue

2 - For both of you
 
The Vintage Runner: Combining key retro-elements with today’s technology, this unexpected and contemporary design is pure 90’s with a modern twist.
 




  
  
