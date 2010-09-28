EA7 : When the world of sports meets the world of fashion

EA7-Reebok Footwear When design, performance and fit are as important as style, the EA7-Reebok capsule collection has the shoe for you.



The Pump Runner 7: This model offers great functionality without sacrificing style. The surprising and very fashionable zip closure is as effective as lacing – rest assured performance and efficiency haven’t been neglected for the benefit of appearances. The Pump custom fit technology and full-foot HexRide® outsole provide maximum cushioning for lasting comfort.

Available in white/grey/yellow and black/fluorite yellow/red



The Runner 7: Its retro profile combined with technical elements such as HexRide® outsole makes it the perfect lifestyle shoe. Lightweight airspring cushioning keeps the Runner 7 feeling smooth as well as looking smooth.

Available in misty/starlight grey for men and white/magenta flash/grey for women.









