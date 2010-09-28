EA7-Reebok Apparel Footwear isn’t the only sportswear essential to get a Giorgio Armani and Reebok make-over - the specially created “alter ego” apparel matches the unique footwear collection perfectly. Rich, luxurious fabrics from Armani meet cutting-edge Reebok technologies to maximize comfort, fit and performance. If the aim of working out is to look good, you should look good when you’re working out. Start as you mean to go on, we say.



Why we heart this collection...



- Flattering and stylish: the relaxed fit harem pants are slim on the hips and baggy around the ankle, with snap button closure at the lower leg. They look fantastic teamed with asymmetrically fastening hooded tops.



- Trendy and versatile: the tunic dress can be paired with leggings at the gym and still look good when you’re going to the shops for an unexpected shopping spree. The scoop neck and princess line give it a distinctly feminine feel – perfect for relaxing in the café with your post-workout coffee. The H20 jacket’s modern cut is created from water-resistant Play Shield fabric – it’s sexy and still functional.



- Smart and comfortable fabrics: the collection integrates many technologies that have revolutionised the sportswear market. A PlayDry® base layer wicks away moisture, accelerates evaporation and reduces abrasion without trapping the body’s thermal energy. Chaffing is also eliminated by the use of SmoothFit® seam-free technology. We all look better when we feel comfortable.









