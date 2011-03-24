Get moving to look goodGet moving to feel goodGet moving to get fit
Toning up with no effort... it's possible!
Article in images

What do you think to your new fitness shoes?

 

- What do you think to your new fitness shoes?
Easytones are a range of shoes featuring exclusive Moving Air technology along with pods, inspired by exercise balls, that create unbalance with every step you take.

They are equipped with this original technology, which was designed with the aim of  firming up your legs and bum just by walking... so do they work?









We asked KAREN WETTERAU (Germany), SANGHAMITRA PHUKAN (India), CLARE BALDOCK (UK) and JESSICA DENAY (USA) to give us their opinions…


JD: I'm a multi-tasker. I’m a mum and an author, and I don’t always have time to get to the gym as much as I'd like to so if I can have the gym come with me when I want to walk, if I can work out and tone while I live, that’s great.

CB: I’m also a busy working mum and I find that these shoes give me the opportunity to incorporate creative ways of being fit and getting the most out of my precious time, like when I’m jogging my son Max down to the nursery or going to the shops. Time is precious, so having these products is brilliant because they give you a little helping hand. And you still look stylish when wearing them, which is so important!

SP: I’m a fashion designer. I don’t have that much time to be in one place, certainly not the gym. By wearing these shoes I can get a good workout.
 
KW: I think the shoes are great because I don’t have enough time to go to the gym. I work in a television production company, and now I can stay fit while working, which is just wonderful.




  
  
