Questions for coach Isabelle Lalau-Keraly

Every physical activity that you do can help you burn calories: walking your children through the park, running with them, walking beside them when they're on their bikes, walking the dog, walking somewhere instead of taking the car…



You can wear the shoes while making the trip from the house to the office and back, or even when you're shopping.



Finally, make the most of the weekend and walk outside in these shoes then for at least an hour.