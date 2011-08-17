Interview with Iker Casillas How do you feel the national team are performing since the World Cup?



I think the team is performing well, although we need to find the form we had back in South Africa. Since the World Cup, we’ve had some really promising matches and of course secured qualification to Euro 2012. Was it hard to motivate the team to play in Euro 2012 qualification matches after the high of winning the World Cup in South Africa last summer?



No, it wasn’t difficult to get motivated at all, especially after having won the World Cup, if anything it made it easier. We are now riding the crest of the wave and the mood and motivation within the team is at its highest ever. Explain the feeling of winning and lifting the World Cup?



How can you explain in words what is perhaps the most glorious moment for any footballer? Words cannot come close to explaining the feeling as there are so many emotions that passed through my mind. However, I can tell you it is a feeling like no other! Tell us about your Euro 2012 qualification – how would you summarise Spain’s chance of winning the tournament?



I think we can make it. We’ve had some really strong performances during qualification where we’ve been unbeaten so I think if we can take this form into the tournament next year we have a great chance!

You currently have 125 caps for Spain, if you manage to pass Andoni Zubizarreta ’s record of 126 and become the country’s most capped player how will you feel?











