Get a total body workout playing Twister with Tamaya!
Want to improve your strength, coordination, mental discipline and endurance? Tamaya has a great idea for a total body workout for you!
Exclusive: watch the behind-the-scenes making of the Reefitness videos
|
|
|Over 45 minutes our testers learnt how to use an elastic band to sculpt their bodies
|3 fun ways to tone your body
|Anti-snacking tips
|Jukari Fit to Flex launch
|The 5 fashion essentials
|Tips to be sporty and trendy …. And vice versa!