Home / Advertorial / z[OLD] Reefitness

Get a total body workout playing Twister with Tamaya!

Want to improve your strength, coordination, mental discipline and endurance? Tamaya has a great idea for a total body workout for you!

Exclusive: watch the behind-the-scenes making of the Reefitness videos

- Get a total body workout playing Twister with Tamaya!



Over 45 minutes our testers learnt how to use an elastic band to sculpt their bodies
3 fun ways to tone your body
Anti-snacking tips
Jukari Fit to Flex launch
The 5 fashion essentials
Tips to be sporty and trendy …. And vice versa!  