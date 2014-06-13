>
>

JUKARI Fit to Flex™: the new Reebok & Cirque du Soleil workout

 
JUKARI Fit to Flex™ - the Reebok & Cirque du Soleil workout
JUKARI Fit to Flex™

Flexibility – it’s the often overlooked addition to your fitness workout that can take your body to new levels of loveliness. Now, thanks to Reebok and Cirque du Soleil’s innovative new fitness workout, JUKARI Fit to Flex™ exclusively at David Lloyd health and fitness clubs, you too can stretch to slim. SoFeminine's editor, Anna-Belle, went to check it out...

If you’ve ever seen a Cirque du Soleil performance the thought of a stretching and flexibility workout inspired by the high-flying modern circus may well fill you with horror.
You’re probably thinking:  teeny tiny Asian contortionists effortlessly wrapping their legs round their necks and impossibly light-looking trapeze artists performing mid-air splits…

Well, that's certainly what I was thinking. But fear not, Reebok have bought Cirque du Soleil firmly down to earth with their latest collaborative workout and the JUKARI Fit to Flex™ programme can be done by any level of fitness and stretchiness.

Just ask Kelly Brook, who launched JUKARI Fit to Flex™ in the UK at the beginning of July, and celeb converts including Helena Christensen, Bar Rafaeli, Mischa Barton and Molly Sims.

If you’re already strength training or weight training then adding flexibility could take you to the next level. And if you like dance workouts then you’re going to love this…

Check out the video of the launch of Jukari Fit to Flex at David Llyod Leisure UK Clubs
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersPlay Our 2048 Game!
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Reebok Women on Facebook
Explore
a new fitness experience JUKARI Fit to Flex™: a new fitness
experience.
JUKARI fit to fly JUKARI Fit to Fly™: a trip back to your
childhood guaranteed.
Create your own style Create your own style by personalising
your shoes.
Create your own style Tone your legs and bum with every step