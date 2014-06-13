JUKARI Fit to Flex™: the new Reebok & Cirque du Soleil workout

JUKARI Fit to Flex™

Flexibility – it’s the often overlooked addition to your fitness workout that can take your body to new levels of loveliness. Now, thanks to Reebok and Cirque du Soleil’s innovative new fitness workout, JUKARI Fit to Flex™ exclusively at David Lloyd health and fitness clubs, you too can stretch to slim. SoFeminine's editor, Anna-Belle, went to check it out...



If you’ve ever seen a Cirque du Soleil performance the thought of a stretching and flexibility workout inspired by the high-flying modern circus may well fill you with horror.

You’re probably thinking: teeny tiny Asian contortionists effortlessly wrapping their legs round their necks and impossibly light-looking trapeze artists performing mid-air splits…



Well, that's certainly what I was thinking. But fear not, Reebok have bought Cirque du Soleil firmly down to earth with their latest collaborative workout and the JUKARI Fit to Flex™ programme can be done by any level of fitness and stretchiness.



Just ask Kelly Brook, who launched JUKARI Fit to Flex™ in the UK at the beginning of July, and celeb converts including Helena Christensen, Bar Rafaeli, Mischa Barton and Molly Sims.



If you’re already strength training or weight training then adding flexibility could take you to the next level. And if you like dance workouts then you’re going to love this…



Check out the video of the launch of Jukari Fit to Flex at David Llyod Leisure UK Clubs





