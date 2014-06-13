What’s it all about - JUKARI Fit to Flex™

The JUKARI Fit to Flex™ class is exclusive to David Lloyd Leisure UK Clubs and with 78 around the country there’s a David Lloyd gym near you.



The workout has been specially designed to help you improve your flexibility through joint mobility, core strength and stability work. It's a workout that will boost your muscle endurance and develop your core. And the pay-off for all your work? JUKARI Fit to Flex™ will help to lengthen your muscles and give you a leaner frame. Nice.



JUKARI Fit to Flex™ isn’t all work and no play though… The workout uses a specially-designed stretchy elastic band called a JUKARI band™. It comes in two sizes and loops around your wrists or feet to provide resistance.



The band is also used to help you to stretch which is especially good if you’re a little stiff - you make the stretch as challenging or as easy as you like by adjusting your hold on the band.



The trainer will give you full instruction and each exercise is presented slowly and then sped up as you master it. It took me a little while to get the hang of it but after a while it was easy - I felt like a proper performer... well most of the time.



‘I have tried so many workouts over the years but I have never experienced anything like JUKARI Fit to Flex™.’ Said model and TV presenter, Kelly Brooke, ‘I’ve used muscles I never knew I had!’



I can totally back her up on that one! This workout got my body in ways I didn't know it could.



While Cirque du Soleil performers certainly know their stuff when it comes to flexibility what they were chiefly concerned with was having fun – Reebok have helped them tame their wilder side but put their sense of fun firmly back to the gym class.





