Fun and flexibility: JUKARI Fit to Flex™

JUKARI Fit to Flex™ is part stretching, part dance and part performance. And it is fun!



Wielding the JUKARI band™, I found myself following moves that I could easily imagine seeing in a stylish circus show like Cirque du Soleil.



Watching the performance in the mirror as you get the moves, you get a real feeling of pride and then… yep, muscle soreness… oh well, no pain, no gain.



Using the band to stretch allows you to push yourself just that little bit further than you thought you could but you don’t have to go so far to get fit. JUKARI Fit to Flex™ allows you to work at your own level.



‘I’ve had New York ballet dancers and girls who work, sat down all day, in an office in my classes – everyone can do it’, says Sara Haley (pictured), the Reebok Global Fitness Specialist who helped create JUKARI Fit to Flex™ with performers from Cirque du Soleil.



The one thing we all have in common - ballet dancers and officer workers included - is a desire to get fit but have fun at the same time. The JUKARI Fit to Flex™ is anything but dull and boring - it's lively, invigorating and inspiring.













