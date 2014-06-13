Flexibility, stretching and feeling great: Reebok's new workout

While most gym workouts will include a cursory stretch before and after a session, Reebok and Cirque du Soleil’s JUKARI Fit to Flex™ programme really gives you a feeling of improving strength and flexibility all the way through.



‘It’s often the trainer’s fault’, says Reebok’s Sara Haley, ‘we know you want to spend as much time on the good stuff and with only an hour to cram it all in we often skim over the stretch portion. But that’s what’s so great about the JUKARI Fit to Flex™ programme – you really get to stretch while you’re working out.’



‘I feel like I have engaged my whole body, which is often difficult to do in a single workout.’ Said Kelly Brook, following her JUKARI Fit to Flex™ session, ‘It’s a really fun and perfect way to tone whilst increasing flexibility.’



As the workout ends your muscles I felt really invigorated. The session is so much fun you almost feel a spontaneous round of applause is in order.



The following day, my muscles still feel loose and well stretched – the polar opposite of the DOMS-inducing cardio and strength training we so often put our bodies through at mid-week gym sessions.



Sure Pilates and Yoga can help your flexibility but if you prefer something a little more dynamic, modern and, well let’s face it, fun then JUKARI Fit to Flex™ is for you.





JUKARI Fit to Flex™ work out is available exclusively at all 78 David Lloyd Leisure UK clubs and at David Lloyd Leisure Dublin, Brussels and Barcelona. To book simply visit www.davidlloyd.co.uk or call 0800 305 050





JUKARI Fit to Flex™ - Reebok.co.uk _________________________________

Discover more

Discover more Reefitness on soFeminine.co.uk What is Reefitness?

Quiz: How sporty are you?

Meet the Reefitness coaches - which one suits you?

Watch our Reebok Reefitness videos

