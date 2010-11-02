- The 5 fashion essentials for every woman’s wardrobe

The inimitable Coco Chanel used to say: “fashion fades; only style remains the same.” So before giving in to this week’s trends by filling your wardrobe with clothes you’ll only wear once, start by investing in some basic items that will never grow out of style and that you can reinvent according to your mood and match to your personality. It’s time to create the perfect wardrobe with essentials that will never let you down. MM

