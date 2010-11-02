Get moving to look goodGet moving to feel goodGet moving to get fit
The 5 fashion essentials for every woman’s wardrobe
Article in images

The little black dress

 

Why we heart it: Because it can save the day! You absolutely can’t go wrong wearing it. It’s the epitome of minimalist chic and is perfect for any occasion. Its colour instantly erases all your extra pounds and its shape guarantees extreme femininity. You simply can’t go without one!

- The little black dress


How to choose it: There are as many styles as there are body shapes… but whether you go for the short version, the one-shoulder, the bustier, straps or not, princess cut, baby-doll or extra-long, always pick quality fabric (avoid shiny fabrics which can look cheap or stretchy fabrics which do not age well) and always pick a deep, intense black.

Fashion tips:
-    At the office: wear a white shirt under your bustier dress to give you high-flier status.
-    At the pub with your friends: a little leather jacket, left open over your dress and teamed with knee-high boots, will do the trick.

Did you know?
In honour of this timeless fashion item, Guerlain created the fragrance La Petite Robe Noire, collection exclusive (The Little Black Dress, exclusive collection). A myth in a bottle!




  
  
