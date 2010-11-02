A pair of jeans Why we heart them: Because the great Yves Saint Laurent thought they possessed all qualities and wished he had invented them himself! How right he was! These are trousers like no others because they’re practical, sexy, timeless and suitable for both day and night. They have a first-class ticket to our wardobe!



How to choose them: Do not under any circumstances give in to fashion diktats! Not all body shapes can get away with wearing skinny jeans, for example… Therefore you must really take your time to choose the ones which will make your figure look its best. Grab a few different cuts before heading for the changing room: straight, slim, boot cut, flare… and when you find the one of your dreams, stay faithful to it!



Fashion tips:

- Chic in jeans ! For the perfect, slimming look, choose dark denim jeans. They will even work well for a meeting.

- Don’t :

o Wear turn-ups when you’re not very tall, it shortens the leg.

o Overdo it with unnecessary details (zips, fringing, embroidery, etc.) as they can make your jeans look cheap!

o Wear flap pockets if your bum is on the big side.



On the red carpet… During an auction, Tommy Hilfiger bought the three pairs of jeans worn by Marilyn Monroe on the set of The River of No Return for $42,550. He gave one pair to Naomi Campbell and another pair to Britney Spears. He kept the third pair for his private collection!







