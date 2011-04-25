Tone your legs with Jade !
Summer is in full swing and you’ll soon be off on your hols!
Before going away, don’t forget to do Jade’s new exercise to give your legs a workout and make you the belle of the beach!
Exclusive: watch the behind-the-scenes making of the Reefitness videos
|
|
|Over 45 minutes our testers learnt how to use an elastic band to sculpt their bodies
|3 fun ways to tone your body
|Anti-snacking tips
|Jukari Fit to Flex launch
|The 5 fashion essentials
|Tips to be sporty and trendy …. And vice versa!